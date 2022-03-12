UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Sterling Check as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STER. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $1,556,386,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $40,209,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $28,167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $23,413,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the third quarter worth $21,434,000. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on STER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Check from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of STER stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. Sterling Check Corp has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $173.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sterling Check Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

