UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of OneMain worth $8,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMF. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 100.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,330,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,562,000 after buying an additional 2,164,897 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 362,138.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 778,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,090,000 after purchasing an additional 778,597 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,658,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 769,943 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in OneMain in the third quarter valued at about $41,819,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 16.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,865,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. JMP Securities reduced their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

