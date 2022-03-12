UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,213 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $10,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $25.53 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.57 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.1446 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Investec upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

