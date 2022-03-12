UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,474 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of AerCap worth $8,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,814,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,792,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in AerCap by 9.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,133,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,789,000 after buying an additional 440,556 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.8% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,053,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,318,000 after buying an additional 147,118 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 0.9% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,994,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,912,000 after buying an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,004,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,691,000 after buying an additional 58,179 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AER stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AER. Susquehanna began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

