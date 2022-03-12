UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tenet Healthcare worth $9,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $89.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.89. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $91.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,388,102. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

