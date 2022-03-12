UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 16,606 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,606 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of EQT worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 30,569 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 112,085.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 52,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at $790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $27.00 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to buy up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

