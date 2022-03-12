UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 2,215 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,517 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,215 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of IDACORP worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in IDACORP by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 298,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 64.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter worth $689,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in IDACORP by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 241,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,557,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $110.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.54. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $93.66 and a one year high of $114.18.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $335.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.04 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

IDACORP Company Profile (Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.