UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 3,170 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,170 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.15% of Envista worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Envista by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 12,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $45.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $37.60 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.93.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $141,481.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $178,206.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,414 shares of company stock worth $5,406,328 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

