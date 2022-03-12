UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 57,610 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,610 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of MGM Growth Properties worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MGP opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

