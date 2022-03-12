UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,573 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Flowers Foods worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 137.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 257,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,767,000 after purchasing an additional 248,352 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after purchasing an additional 244,180 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 326.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 236,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 181,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 82.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 389,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of FLO opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.12 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

