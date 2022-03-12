UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 9,632 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,632 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 503,833 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Barclays cut their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $77.85 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

