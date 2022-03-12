UBS Group AG Acquires 14,478 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.29% of Marcus & Millichap worth $4,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 138.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 38.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 9.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.33. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.67 and a 52-week high of $52.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.87.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $495.13 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 1,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $60,724.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

