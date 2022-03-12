UBS Group AG Acquires 30,559 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $269,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, EVP Erik Harris sold 2,713 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $180,740.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,008 shares of company stock valued at $913,819. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $133.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 129.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RARE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.