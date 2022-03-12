UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 213.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOVA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,357.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 51,360.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.83. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IOVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.