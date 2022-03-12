UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Zhihu worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zhihu by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth about $5,360,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Shares of ZH stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Zhihu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.97.

Zhihu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.