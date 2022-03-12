UBS Group AG Buys 131,701 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 361,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,701 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BGT stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

