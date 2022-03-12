UBS Group AG Buys 162,787 Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 251.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,787 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.74% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $16.79 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

