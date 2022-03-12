UBS Group AG Buys 30,737 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,737 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Neogen worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Neogen by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Neogen by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 477.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 445,736 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 20.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Neogen by 16.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

In other news, insider Douglas Edward Jones purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NEOG stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $33.67 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.56.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $130.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.