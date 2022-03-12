UBS Group AG Buys 44,020 Shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 2.12% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 17.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Super Income Preferred ETF stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $12.15.

