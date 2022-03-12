UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.27% of Tri-Continental worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 226,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,566,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 185,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Tri-Continental by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 30,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tri-Continental stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. Tri-Continental Co. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

