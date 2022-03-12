UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.63% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LQDH opened at $90.42 on Friday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.98 and a 52 week high of $96.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.18.

