UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,447 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000.
BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.