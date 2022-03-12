UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,447 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.36% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCL. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $403,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCL opened at $21.04 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.