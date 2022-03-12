UBS Group AG Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.12 and a 52 week high of $56.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.56.

