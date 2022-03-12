UBS Group AG Has $4.65 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of AutoNation worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 570.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,124,000 after buying an additional 266,377 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $110.58 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $85.15 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.60 and its 200 day moving average is $115.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.40.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a return on equity of 50.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.