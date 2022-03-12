UBS Group AG Has $4.91 Million Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,548 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Main Street Capital worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $2,157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $47.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.86%.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

