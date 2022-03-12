UBS Group AG Has $4.98 Million Holdings in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.41% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WHF opened at $14.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 41.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Hovde Group cut WhiteHorse Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

