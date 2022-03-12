UBS Group AG Increases Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,788 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 20,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,751,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after acquiring an additional 831,519 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,710,000 after acquiring an additional 598,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

AR opened at $26.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.98. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $27.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

AR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

