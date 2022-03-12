UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,086 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of AptarGroup worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,826,000 after buying an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 138.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 130,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in AptarGroup by 32.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 301,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,963,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE ATR opened at $112.30 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its 200 day moving average is $122.77.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.22%.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

