UBS Group AG Lowers Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,668 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of iShares Asia 50 ETF worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,493,000 after acquiring an additional 86,865 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,913,000 after buying an additional 79,188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 222,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after buying an additional 36,878 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 290.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,129,000 after buying an additional 134,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Freestate Advisors LLC now owns 74,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ AIA opened at $64.25 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $95.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $76.39.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

