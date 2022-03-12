UBS Group AG Lowers Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of MSA Safety worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 79.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 37,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 24.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 64,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 55.0% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 4,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $3,777,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSA opened at $128.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.30 and a 200 day moving average of $147.35. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $127.59 and a 12 month high of $172.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 374.48%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

MSA Safety Profile (Get Rating)

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.