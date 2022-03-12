UBS Group AG Purchases 14,454 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of MDU Resources Group worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 24,653 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,044,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth $852,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 149,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after buying an additional 64,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth $413,000. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

