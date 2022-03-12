UBS Group AG Purchases 7,146 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.36% of Tennant worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tennant in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.33. Tennant has a 1 year low of $70.14 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

