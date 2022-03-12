UBS Group AG Purchases 9,960 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.61% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 204,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $639,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 461,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $30.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.66. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43.

