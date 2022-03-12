UBS Group AG Raises Stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $4,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.36. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

