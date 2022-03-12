UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,667 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.14% of Chimera Investment worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 147.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIM opened at $12.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.89. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 71.47% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

