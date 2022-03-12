UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,296 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Silvergate Capital worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI opened at $123.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $80.78 and a one year high of $239.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

