UBS Group AG Sells 106,267 Shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106,267 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Owl Rock Capital worth $5,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,156,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,283,000 after acquiring an additional 188,972 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at about $64,424,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after acquiring an additional 395,770 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 14.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,072,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,380,000 after acquiring an additional 392,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after acquiring an additional 786,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.87. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.46.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

