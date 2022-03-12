UBS Group AG Sells 112,512 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,539 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 112,512 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,679,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after buying an additional 950,489 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,716,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,187,000 after purchasing an additional 403,436 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,136,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 572,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 466,817 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.28. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBT. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

