UBS Group AG Sells 18,756 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 18,756 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Kemper worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,058,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,078,000 after purchasing an additional 195,507 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,698,000 after purchasing an additional 110,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,322,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,360,000 after purchasing an additional 533,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.72. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $48.27 and a 12 month high of $83.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -63.27%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

