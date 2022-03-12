UBS Group AG Takes Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 113,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.73% of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 233.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 67,432 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 706.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 793,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,255,000 after purchasing an additional 219,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $38.96 on Friday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.61 and a 52-week high of $49.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68.

