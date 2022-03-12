UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,507 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of Sendas Distribuidora worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 403.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,000 after acquiring an additional 625,765 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 7.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

ASAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ASAI opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

