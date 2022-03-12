UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,517 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UDR by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in UDR by 271.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in UDR by 110.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $56.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.83 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $347.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 302.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.04.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

