UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.51

Shares of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.51 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 84.25 ($1.10). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 82.40 ($1.08), with a volume of 1,553,785 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price objective on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get UK Commercial Property REIT alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.51. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from UK Commercial Property REIT’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Ken McCullagh purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($33,018.87). Also, insider Fionnuala Hogan purchased 26,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.00) per share, with a total value of £19,917.32 ($26,097.12).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UK Commercial Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.