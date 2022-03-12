Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $455.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s current price.

ULTA has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.70.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded down $10.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $368.51. 1,520,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,887. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 17.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

