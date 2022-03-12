Ultra Price Hits $1.18 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00003008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market cap of $332.30 million and $3.36 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

