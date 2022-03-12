Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Short Interest Up 99.0% in February

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,200,000 shares, an increase of 99.0% from the February 13th total of 9,650,000 shares. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,048,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%.

In other Under Armour news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UA. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

