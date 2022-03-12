Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.0549 on Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $45,352.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.0549 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Unido EP has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00046607 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.23 or 0.06588110 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,882.66 or 0.99976673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00041791 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,252,624 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.