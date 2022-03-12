Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UL. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $391,267,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29,662.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,689,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,662,000 after buying an additional 5,669,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,685,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,904,000 after buying an additional 852,348 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,822,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UL opened at $43.95 on Friday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

