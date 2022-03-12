Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on UL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,135,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,331,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.83 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

