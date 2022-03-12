Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $261.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.47. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $270.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.95.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

